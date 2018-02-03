Ex-athletic director at Las Vegas school sentenced for sex crimes

Roger Brown, the former longtime athletic director at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, was sentenced to serve at least three years in prison for production of pornography involving a minor and sexual contact with a pupil.

Roger Brown, the former longtime athletic director at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, was arrested last February amid accusations that he asked students at the school to send him explicit photos. Days after his arrest, he faced additional charges of kidnapping for taking in a 16-year-old from Utah.

Brown agreed to plead guilty to two charges in late November and was sentenced Wednesday.

He was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison on one count of attempted use of a minor in producing pornography and two to five years on one count of sexual conduct between a school employee and pupil. He also will face lifetime supervision and be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

The sentences will be served concurrently, and Brown was credited with 359 days served, according to Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Douglas Smith’s clerk.

Brown’s attorney and the Clark County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Brown resigned from the school district last year, soon after he was arrested, district officials said.

Besides working as the athletic director at the school since it opened in 2005, Brown was the chairman of the physical education, health, driver’s education and freshman studies departments, according to the school’s website. In 2014, he was named Nevada’s athletic director of the year.

Brown had been employed with the school district since 1989.

