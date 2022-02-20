Ex-CCSD teacher wanted on child sex charges arrested in New Mexico

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was booked into custody in New Mexico around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, jail records show.

Reynaldo Cruz Crespin (Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center)

Reynaldo Crespin, seen in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A former Clark County School District teacher and local pastor wanted on child sex charges has been arrested in New Mexico, jail records show.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after his arrest in Albuquerque. Jail records described him as an “out of state fugitive.”

A warrant for Crespin’s arrest was approved on Feb. 9, and he faces five counts of lewdness with a child, four counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of open and gross lewdness, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The school district said Crespin worked for the district from July 2016 until this month and most recently worked at Hickey Elementary School, 2450 N. Hollywood Blvd.

Crespin founded New Horizon Christian Church, 2167 N. Walnut Road, in 2002 with his wife in 2002, according to the church’s website. No one at the church could be reached for comment Saturday. The Review-Journal reported that a sign on the door Friday announced that there would be no service Sunday. An eviction notice from Crespin’s wife Marivic, dated Wednesday, also was posted and accused her husband of “suffering, permitting, or maintaining a nuisance” on the premises.

