Ex-CCSD worker accused of unlawful contact with child

Clark County school police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old former employee accused of “unlawful contact with a minor,” officials said.

Andre Fleming (Clark County School District Police Department)

Clark County school police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old former employee accused of “unlawful contact with a minor,” officials said.

Andre Fleming, a former campus security monitor, was arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of attempting to lure a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the school district said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The arrest came from an investigation that began in May 2021 at Brinley Middle School, 2480 Maverick St. Fleming was fired from his job with the school district the same month, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact school police at 702-799-5411.

Fleming is being held on $2,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again July 12.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.