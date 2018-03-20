Sex Crimes

Ex-cheer coach at Las Vegas high school arrested on lewdness charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2018 - 4:41 pm
 

Spring Valley High School’s former cheer coach was arrested Monday on charges of sexual misconduct.

Joshua Balelo, 29, is being charged with two counts of lewdness with a minor and two counts of child abuse, according to district officials, who announced the charges Tuesday. Officials said he was relieved of his coaching duties in September, when police were tipped off to allegations of inappropriate contact with two female students.

He had coached at the school, located at 3750 S Buffalo Drive, since August 2013.

“It should be noted he was not a classroom teacher nor a full-time employee,” school district police Capt. Ken Young said.

Balelo is the sixth district employee arrested in Clark County this school year on sexual misconduct charges, and the 11th employee arrested this school year overall.

In the 2016-17 school year, 13 employees were arrested on sexual misconduct charges, prompting new laws and changes in the district.

A Review-Journal investigative series found that sexual misconduct between employees and students was a system-wide crisis that resulted in at least five lawsuits over a five-year period. The district has since crafted a policy and regulation to address relations between students and staff, and has released new training videos for employees, parents and students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

