Ex-Clark County teacher’s arrest report details student relationship

Alexander Helmut Hunt (Navarro County, Texas, Justice Center)

A former Clark County School District teacher participated in sex acts with a teenage student multiple times in 2012 before fleeing Nevada, according to records from his recent arrest in East Texas.

Alexander Hunt, who was arrested Thursday by Corsicana police, was charged with eight counts of sexual misconduct with a student at the time. But he fled Las Vegas before police were able to make an arrest, according to school police.

Text messages recovered between the student — who was 16 or 17 at the time — and Hunt reveal them recounting their sexual encounters, according to Hunt’s arrest report.

“It really was amazing and intense,” reads one text Hunt sent to the student in May of 2012, the report said. The student told police that she and Hunt participated in sex acts multiple times in Hunt’s apartment and car.

Hunt taught at Rancho High School, according to school police. The arrest report identified him as an ROTC teacher.

He worked in the school district from Feb. 23 to Sept. 12, 2012, according to the district.

The U.S. Marshals Service notified Texas law enforcement last week that Hunt may be in Corsicana, about 60 miles south of Dallas, where police arrested him. Authorities said he would be extradited to Clark County.

