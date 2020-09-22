Ex-Henderson resident gets 7 years for distributing child porn

A former Henderson resident was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of distributing child pornography.

Department of Justice sign, Washington DC. (AP File)

A California man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors said that between May 2013 and November 2015, Cody Patterson, 32, who lived in Henderson at the time, sent and received nearly 1,200 images and videos of child pornography transferred through Skype before the video software reported the computer to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who brought the case to the Henderson Police Department.

A search warrant on Patterson’s devices revealed more than 10,000 images and videos of child porn, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Patterson pleaded guilty in March to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $89,000 in restitution to victims, followed by lifetime supervision and mandatory registration as a sex offender, according to the DOJ.

