Ex-Las Vegas teacher facing sex misconduct charges arrested in Texas

Alexander Helmut Hunt (Navarro County, Texas, Justice Center)

A former Las Vegas high school teacher charged in 2012 with eight counts of sexual misconduct with a student was arrested Thursday in east Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Service notified Texas law enforcement about 4 p.m. Thursday that a fugitive from Las Vegas may be in Corsicana, a city about 60 miles south of Dallas, according to a Corsicana Police Department press release. The man was arrested about 4:30 p.m., police said.

Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink identified the man Friday evening as Alexander Hunt, a former Rancho High School teacher.

School police were set to arrest Hunt in 2012 on eight counts of sexual misconduct with a student, Zink said. Hunt fled Las Vegas before police were able to serve him with a warrant.

He was taken to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office jail in Corsicana, Texas police said. Hunt is awaiting extradition to Clark County, Zink said.

Transparent Nevada lists an Alexander H. Hunt as an ROTC assistant employed by the school district in 2012.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hunt on July 13, 2102, North Las Vegas court records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

