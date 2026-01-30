Ex-Nevada high school football coach accused of lewdness, child abuse
A former Boulder City High School football coach was arrested Wednesday on 10 felony counts, police announced Thursday.
In a news release, the Boulder City Police Department said Frank Mariani, 46, was charged with three felony counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15 years of age, and seven felony counts of child abuse or neglect.
Mariani did not coach the school’s season-ending 39-6 playoff loss to Virgin Valley on Nov. 7 and was described in the police news release as a former football coach at Boulder City High.
