Ex-Nevada high school football coach accused of lewdness, child abuse

Boulder City High School football coach coach Frank "Bubba" Mariani poses for a portrait in Jul ...
Boulder City High School football coach coach Frank "Bubba" Mariani poses for a portrait in July 2023. (File Photo)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2026 - 6:36 pm
 

A former Boulder City High School football coach was arrested Wednesday on 10 felony counts, police announced Thursday.

In a news release, the Boulder City Police Department said Frank Mariani, 46, was charged with three felony counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15 years of age, and seven felony counts of child abuse or neglect.

Mariani did not coach the school’s season-ending 39-6 playoff loss to Virgin Valley on Nov. 7 and was described in the police news release as a former football coach at Boulder City High.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
