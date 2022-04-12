Ex-nursing assistant threatened family, faces new sexual assault allegations

Arrold Jean, 53, is facing lewdness, sexual assault and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of alleged incidents since 2010, according to the report.

Arrold Geffrard Jean appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas in October 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas nursing assistant threatened to drench a family in acid and burn them if they reported his alleged sexual and physical assaults to the police, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Arrold Geffrard Jean, 53, is facing lewdness, sexual assault and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of alleged incidents since 2010, according to the report.

Jean was arrested in May, and Las Vegas police said at the time that they believed there might be additional victims.

The next month, a woman reached out to police to report that she had been assaulted by Jean. The woman, who was under the age of 14 at the time, told police she had been sexually and physically assaulted on multiple occasions by Jean when they lived in the same house.

In addition to the alleged assaults, the woman told police Jean had threatened to kill her and her family if they didn’t listen to him or threatened to report the assaults to police. Jean also kidnapped her brother in an attempt to stop the family from leaving, according to the report.

He also told her on multiple occasions that “we don’t have to just be like this. We can be boyfriend and girlfriend and we can do things sometimes.” She would not respond when he said this, according to the report.

A police investigation found that officers had been called the house multiple times for various domestic disturbances, but Jean was not arrested.

Jean previously was charged in 2021 with sexually assaulting a woman at Transitional Care of Las Vegas, 5650 S. Rainbow Blvd. The woman testified during an October preliminary hearing that she was on a ventilator and unable to speak when Jean assaulted her. Jean has pleaded not guilty in that case.

The woman, identified in court records as “EH Jane Doe,” has since filed a lawsuit against Jean and the rehabilitation center. That litigation is pending. The Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Jean was arrested in March on the second set of charges and was released on bail. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 5.

