Ex-youth football coach arrested on child porn charges

A former youth football coach was arrested on child pornography charges after police said he sent graphic images to a minor over Facebook.

Henderson Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gino Mondino, 37, of Henderson, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with four counts of permitting a minor over 14 to produce pornography and one count of possession of visual pornography from a person under 16, according to court records.

The Henderson Police Department received a tip from Facebook on Nov. 30 that Mondino’s account had been used to exchange explicit images with a teenage girl, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Investigators found 19 graphic images of an underage girl sent to Mondino’s account and conversations between him and the girl in which police said he encouraged her to send him photos for months after she had disclosed her age.

“She advised that she had met Gino Mondino back in 2016 when she was a cheerleader for a youth football team,” the girl told police in her interview. “Mondino had been the coach of the team and befriended her afterwards. She could not remember the details on how they became friends on social media but advised that while they may have discussed meeting up, a physical meeting never took place.”

It was unclear what team Mondino had coached.

He is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.