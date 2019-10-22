Explicit texts, photos led to Las Vegas high school coach’s arrest

Joshua Youngblood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A volunteer coach at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas accused of kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a student texted with the teenager extensively in February before picking up from her home and having sex with her, according to his arrest report.

Clark County School District police arrested Joshua Youngblood, 27, last week after an investigation prompted by an anonymous letter sent to the school’s principal indicating that the coach was possibly having sexual relations with a student.

Messages between Youngblood and the student, who is a minor, show that the coach texted her explicit messages — suggesting oral sex, commenting on her body and sharing a picture of his penis through SnapChat, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

“Your body looks nice too. I always look. Lol,” Youngblood texted the student in one conversation, the report indicates.

“Do you take BC?” he later texted, referring to birth control, it said.

In a later conversation, Youngblood asked the student if she was able to stay out overnight and also told her not to say anything to anyone, according to the arrest report. He also suggested seeing a Travis Scott concert and having sex in the bathroom.

The text message conversations detailed in the police report indicate the two were exchanging photos via SnapChat.

“I’m not going to tell not 1 person! Literally no one!!! I swear,” Youngblood texted in one exchange, according to the report. “I even changed your name in my (SnapChat). … Have to disguise it as much as possible.”

Youngblood was released on bail last week with electronic monitoring and on the condition that he stay away from the victim and the school.

Court records indicate Youngblood is being represented by the Clark County public defender’s office. A call to the office was not immediately returned.

