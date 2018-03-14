FBI asks for help in connection with sex assault of minor case

The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify possible victims of a North Las Vegas man charged with sexual assault against minors.

Mohamed Abdikadir Muhina (Las Vegas Metropolitan Department)

According to the Las Vegas division of the FBI, 23-year-old Mohamed Abdikadir Muhina was arrested March 2 on multiple charges related to sex with minors.

Before his arrest, Muhina had lived in North Las Vegas since at least 2005, the FBI said.

The FBI said Muhina, who also goes by the name Junior William, worked as a driver for Uber and Lyft. His vehicle is a 2013 White Hyundai Sonata with Nevada license plate 76E965.

The FBI said Muhina used several different social media accounts, including a Facebook account under the name Junior William. He also used the name Mohamed Muhina on Tango, a messaging app, and the username mohammed1777155 on Skype.

Jail records show Muhina is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is held on two counts of sexual assault and one count each of kidnapping, attempted battery by strangulation and using the internet to initiate sexual conduct with a child under 16.

Anyone with information on Muhina or possible victims can contact the Las Vegas FBI division at 702-385-1281 or the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

