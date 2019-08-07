FBI rescues 14 minors in Las Vegas during sex trafficking sweep

The FBI rescued 14 minors in Las Vegas during “Operation Independence Day,” a nationwide effort in July to identify and arrest sex traffickers.

FBI victim specialists, pictured in Denver, were an integral part of Operation Independence Day. (FBI.gov)

During the monthlong sweep, 33 trafficking suspects were arrested in Las Vegas. In all, 103 minors were identified or recovered and 67 trafficking suspects were arrested, according to the FBI.

The figures reported by the FBI on Tuesday put Southern Nevada at the top of the list of 33 FBI field offices in the number of juveniles given help and counseling to escape victimization or deal with prior abuse.

Dallas was next in the number of juveniles recovered and identified, with 13. Detroit had 9. Seattle and Atlanta each had 6.

