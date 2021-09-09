94°F
Sex Crimes

FBI searching for fugitive known to visit Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2021 - 5:10 pm
Mallie Monte Evans (FBI)
The FBI is searching for a fugitive known to frequent Las Vegas.

Mallie Monte Evans, 34, is wanted on sex trafficking charges out of New Jersey, according to a poster from the FBI. Evans is suspected of running a multistate operation and using force, fraud or coercion to traffic victims for the purpose of prostitution.

Officials said he is known to visit Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information may contact the FBI at their hotline, 202-324-3000.

The FBI Las Vegas could not be reached to confirm if any of Evans’ suspected criminal activity was conducted locally.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

