Feds say they did not intervene in Israeli official’s child sex case

The federal government said Monday that it didn’t intervene in the case of an Israeli government official who was arrested in a multi-agency operation that targeted alleged child sex predators in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich,posted $10,000 in bail with no apparent conditions on Aug. 7, shortly after his arrest, according to court records.

The cybersecurity official then returned home, prompting social media users to accuse the U.S. government of interceding on behalf of the State of Israel.

The U.S. State Department said Monday that Alexandrovich “did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date,” the agency wrote on social media. “Any claims that the U.S. government intervened are false.”

Alexandrovich and seven other suspects arrested in the early-August sting operation each are facing a felony count of luring or attempting to lure a child with computer technology to engage in sexual conduct.

The cases — investigated by local, state and federal authorities — were filed in Henderson Justice Court.

Nevada’s top federal prosecutor, Sigal Chattah, noted Monday that the Clark County district attorney’s office was prosecuting the cases.

“This important multi-agency operation targeted child sex predators who preyed upon the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Chattah said in a statement.

Bail for the eight suspects was set between $5,000 and $20,000, and most posted bond. Court dockets show that all but two had bail conditions imposed.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper described Alexandrovich as a “senior official at the Cyber Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office” and reported that he managed substantial budgets at the agency and led teams that worked to protect critical infrastructure.

The newspaper also said he is an Israeli resident.

“The employee updated the directorate that during his trip to the United States, he was questioned by the US authorities on matters unrelated to his work, and he returned to Israel at the planned time of return,” the agency’s statement said, according to the Jerusalem Post. “The directorate has not received additional details through authorized channels to date.

