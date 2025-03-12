Former CCSD assistant principal accused of paying to touch student’s genitals

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A former Clark County School District assistant principal was arrested last week after he was accused of paying to touch a 16-year-old student’s genitals.

Hearley Smith, 54, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday. The arrest stemmed from a Feb. 24 investigation. Smith resigned from his post at Canyon Springs High School on March 3, according to a CCSD police report.

The student told police that he began a relationship with Smith in an attempt to manipulate him in exchange for money. Smith touched his genitals, and the student received less than $500 over the course of the incidents, according to the report.

The student said that he sometimes “freezes” when he is nervous and that other people take that as consent, according to the arrest report. That is what happened in this case, he told police.

During an interview with police, Smith denied a sexual relationship but confirmed that he had driven the student home without consent from his parents. Smith also was booked on suspicion of kidnapping.

The student first met Smith during wrestling when Smith would assist the team. The student began to confide in him, and Smith allowed him to do his schoolwork in his office.

One person, who is not named in the report, said Smith had a history of “odd behaviors” toward the wrestling team.

One witness described the student as “excessively visiting” Smith in his office, starting around October. In December, she noticed Smith started to closing the door when he was alone with the student.

In one instance, she opened the door to his office, and said she saw Smith “rush the door in an attempt to block her from seeing inside.” She then saw the student fake sneezing while attempting to fix his pants, according to the arrest report.

Smith, who is being held on $130,000 bail, is scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.