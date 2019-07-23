106°F
Sex Crimes

Former Clark County substitute teacher charged with lewdness

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2019 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2019 - 5:44 pm

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher stands accused of sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors charged Steven Cochran on June 24 with seven counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. The school district confirmed Monday that a man by that name was registered as a substitute teacher from March 2009 to May 6, 2019.

Cochran, who turned 72 on Sunday, is not currently employed by the district.

It remained unclear whether his charges stemmed from an incident at a school, and the school district directed further questions to the Metropolitan Police Department, which is investigating.

Cochran pleaded not guilty and denies the charges against him, said his attorney, Joshua Tomsheck. He posted bond on July 16 and has been placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

A condition of Cochran’s bail was “no contact with minors, no substitute teaching and stay away from all schools,” according to court records.

Tomsheck declined further comment on the case or his client’s employment.

“We look forward to the whole story coming out through the court system,” Tomsheck said.

Cochran had no other criminal history listed in court records, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.

