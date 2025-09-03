Former Las Vegas officer sentenced to federal prison for child sex crimes

A former Las Vegas officer convicted in 2010 for child sex crimes has been sentenced again for abusing another minor and possessing child sex abuse material.

A former Metropolitan Police Department officer convicted in 2010 for child sex crimes has been sentenced again for abusing another minor and possessing child sex abuse material, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal judge in Nevada on Tuesday sentenced Damian Amalfitano to 47 years in prison followed by lifetime supervision, the office of the U.S. attorney in Nevada said.

“Damian Amalfitano posed a significant threat to children as demonstrated by his repeated perverse and sick exploitation,” Nathaniel Holland, the FBI’s acting Special Agent in Charge in Las Vegas, said in a news release. “Even in the darkest corners of the internet, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will exert every effort to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.”

The most recent crimes were reported to Metro in 2022, court records show. Federal prosecutors then charged Amalfitano, a Las Vegas resident, the following year with one count each of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

The release said Amalfitano abused a toddler and that investigators had found 350 images and six videos that depicted child sex abuse material on his electronic devices.

“He also admitted that he engaged in sexually explicit conduct with three other minor victims,” the release said.

In 2010, Amalfitano pleaded guilty to one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14 and possession of child pornography, and was sentenced to two-to-eight years in state prison.

He had been a Metro officer for six years at the time of his 2007 arrest.

“Today’s sentence reflects the defendant’s deplorable behavior and the seriousness of this crime against a vulnerable child who the defendant sexually abused,” said acting Nevada U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah in the release. “The collection of child sexual abuse material showed that the defendant sexually abused the victim for multiple consecutive days and recorded the abuse.”

