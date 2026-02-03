Former Nye County Republican chairman arrested on child pornography, weapons charges

William “Bill” Carns, a former Nye County Republican Central Committee chairman, was arrested last weekend by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on multiple offenses.

William "Bill" Carns' mugshot from his 2015 arrest. Carns was arrested on Jan. 31, 2026 on child pornography and weapons charges. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

William “Bill” Carns, a former Nye County Republican Central Committee chairman, was arrested last weekend by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) on multiple offenses, including child pornography and weapon possession charges.

According to an arrest summary provided to the Pahrump Valley Times by NCSO, Carns is accused of:

• Preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting pornography involving minor

• Use of Internet to control visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age

• Possession, manufacture or disposition of short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun

• Manufacture, importation, possession or use of dangerous weapon

• Manufacture or assembly of a firearm without issued serial number

“[Carns’ arrest] was a result of an arrest warrant that was obtained by a detective. The arrest warrant was approved, and Mr. Carns was located over the weekend and placed under arrest for that warrant,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We cannot provide any further comments, as it is an open case.”

According to the arrest summary, Carns was arrested Saturday, Jan. 31, at approximately 11:28 a.m. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office administration told the Pahrump Valley Times via email that Carns’ bail was set at $45,000 and that he was later released from custody on bail the same day.

Carns was previously arrested in Pahrump in 2015 for allegedly impersonating a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer. In 2021, Carns ran for the Valley Electric Association Inc. board and applied for the vacant Pahrump Justice Court justice of the peace position in 2022.

Carns was also previously appointed to the Nye County Peace Officer Advisory Review Board in 2022 but was not part of the selection process in 2024, according to Nye County Public Communications Manager, Arnold Knightly, who further clarified that Carns does not currently serve on any Pahrump or Nye County boards or committees.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com