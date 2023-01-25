48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

Groom accused of rape before Las Vegas wedding day won’t serve prison time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 6:39 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2023 - 7:27 pm
Omar Delaney (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Omar Delaney (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of raping a woman just prior to his wedding will not serve time in prison.

According to court records, Omar Delaney is instead being placed on probation for up to 48 months after pleading to a lesser charge.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report indicates a woman told officers she arrived in Las Vegas on April 19, 2021, and went out with Delaney, Delaney’s fiancee and other members of the wedding party that night.

Upon returning to her hotel, she said, Delaney offered to walk her back to her hotel room. When they arrived at the room, he followed her into the room and began fondling her breasts, according to the arrest report.

She said Delaney left but then returned to the room, removed her clothes and performed a sex act on her. The accuser told police she didn’t resist out of fear he would become violent. She alleged he returned a final time, climbed on top of her and raped her, the arrest report said.

Despite being arrested, Delaney and his fiancee got married shortly after his arrest, according to Clark County marriage records.

In August 2022, Delaney pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexually motivated coercion. On Jan. 12, Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Schwartz sentenced him to probation, and ordered him to register as a sex offender and abide by a curfew.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi.

MOST READ
1
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
3
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
4
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
5
5 takeaways from Lombardo’s State of the State speech
5 takeaways from Lombardo’s State of the State speech
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Steven Tyler performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. ...
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
The Associated Press

A woman who has previously said Steven Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is now suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

More stories for you
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Man faces charges of sex trafficking, raping child under 14
Man faces charges of sex trafficking, raping child under 14
Man accused of third alleged sexual assault in six months
Man accused of third alleged sexual assault in six months
Twitter tips lead to man’s arrest on child porn charges
Twitter tips lead to man’s arrest on child porn charges