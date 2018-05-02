Half-sister accuses Las Vegas man of sexual assault

A Las Vegas man is facing sexual assault charges after his half-sister told police he raped her when the two were younger.

(Getty)

A Las Vegas man is facing sexual assault charges after his half-sister told police he raped her when the two were younger.

Emmanuel Flores, 21, was arrested on April 26 on four child sex charges. The girl told her mother and police that Flores assaulted her several times from 2011-2013, when the girl was between 7 and 9 years old, according to his arrest report. Flores would have been 14-16 at the time.

The girl’s mother told police she heard about the abuse while talking about daughter’s upcoming quinceañera. She said the girl became upset after she told her she would be “presented to the church as “pure,”” the report states.

A few days later, the girl approached her mother and told her about the sexual assaults. According to the report, Flores denied sexually assaulting the girl and told police he didn’t know why she would make up the allegations.

Flores remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.