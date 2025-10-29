Henderson man accused of uploading child sexual abuse images, police say

A man is facing charges after investigators say he uploaded abusive videos and images to a mobile cloud, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A man is facing charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material after investigators say he shared abusive videos and images on a mobile cloud and Instagram dating back to 2022, according to a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

Zachary David Campbell was arraigned Oct. 21 in Henderson Justice Court on felony charges of possession of visual pornography of a person under the age of 16 and two counts of preparing, advertising or distributing it, online court records show. A police spokesperson said Campbell was arrested Oct. 16 on Floral Creek Court, near College Drive and Interstate 11.

Campbell posted a $10,000 surety bond Oct. 18 at the Henderson Detention Center, court records show. He is being represented by Las Vegas attorney David Brown, who was not immediately available Tuesday to comment on the allegations outlined in Campbell’s arrest report.

Report: Police tipped off by child welfare group

Police in the report said they reviewed a tip on Aug. 28 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that a subscriber of Synchronoss Technologies, the cloud-based storage provider for Verizon Wireless, linked to Campbell’s account uploaded a nearly three-minute video depicting the sexual abuse of a girl.

The arrest report noted at least four other times dating back to 2022 that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which according to its website is an organization whose mission is to reduce child sexual exploitation, received reports alleging that Campbell uploaded abusive materials to Synchronoss servers.

In addition to the reports sent by Synchronoss, the center also received a 2022 report from Instagram alleging an account belonging to Campbell uploaded a video depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler, police said.

Investigators later sent a search warrant to receive the data stored in Campbell’s Synchronoss and received back roughly 63 gigabytes of data, of which 44 files were found to be considered child sexual abuse material, according to the report. Among the files provided by Synchronoss, four of the video files were flagged using a so-called “quarantine” folder that already identified videos as abusive material, as well as multiple photos and videos of Campbell based on his Nevada driver’s license photo, police said.

Browser history showed abusive material, police say

Police in the report also noted that Campbell appeared to have worked with young children at an unspecified YMCA “in an unknown capacity,” but did not elaborate further on whether he was still employed there or when he may have left. Police began to surveil Campbell’s residence in mid-September and authored a search warrant of Campbell’s home and vehicle Oct. 14, according to his arrest report.

A second search of the property was conducted Oct. 16 and Campbell was arrested and booked at the Henderson Detention Center, police said. Campbell’s Samsung Galaxy smartphone was recovered at the house, and a search of it confirmed that Campbell was using the same phone number and email address flagged by Synchronoss, police said, while a search of the phone’s browser history revealed “several URLs” of sites containing abusive material.

Campbell is due back for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 20, according to Henderson Justice Court records.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.