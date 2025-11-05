Henderson man dies after arrest tied to child sexual abuse images

A Henderson man who was arrested and charged last month with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material has died.

Israeli official waives speedy trial after not guilty plea in sex sting indictment

A Henderson man who was arrested and charged last month with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material has died.

Zachary David Campbell, 38, died Monday in North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. The office said the cause and manner of death were pending, but Campbell’s attorney, David Brown, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his client died by suicide.

Brown said Henderson Justice Court was notified of Campbell’s death.

Online court records show that Campbell was arraigned Oct. 21 on three felony counts: one count of possessing visual pornography of a person under the age of 16 and two counts of preparing, advertising or distributing it.

A Henderson Police Department spokesperson previously stated that Campbell was arrested Oct. 16 on Floral Creek Court, near College Drive and Interstate 11. Campbell posted a $10,000 surety bond Oct. 18 at the Henderson Detention Center, court records show.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.