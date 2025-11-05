82°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Henderson man dies after arrest tied to child sexual abuse images

A Henderson police vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
A Henderson police vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
19 arrested in Halloween sex offender compliance check operation
Henderson man accused of uploading child sexual abuse images, police say
Israeli official Tom Alexandrovich, top/right, appears via Zoom for his arraignment hearing at ...
Israeli official waives speedy trial after not guilty plea in sex sting indictment
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
4 arrested in Las Vegas human trafficking, money laundering operation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 1:49 pm
 

A Henderson man who was arrested and charged last month with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material has died.

Zachary David Campbell, 38, died Monday in North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. The office said the cause and manner of death were pending, but Campbell’s attorney, David Brown, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his client died by suicide.

Brown said Henderson Justice Court was notified of Campbell’s death.

Online court records show that Campbell was arraigned Oct. 21 on three felony counts: one count of possessing visual pornography of a person under the age of 16 and two counts of preparing, advertising or distributing it.

A Henderson Police Department spokesperson previously stated that Campbell was arrested Oct. 16 on Floral Creek Court, near College Drive and Interstate 11. Campbell posted a $10,000 surety bond Oct. 18 at the Henderson Detention Center, court records show.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES