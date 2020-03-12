Henderson man, ex-wife charged with kidnapping, abusing girl

Court records show Erin J. Marsden, 30, and Cambria Marsden, 21, were arrested by Henderson police in February.

Erin J. Marsden, left, and Cambria Marsden (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Henderson man and his ex-wife are accused of kidnapping and abusing a teenage girl in fall 2019.

Court records show Erin J. Marsden, 30, and Cambria Marsden, 21, were arrested by Henderson police in February. Both are charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, child abuse neglect, felony statutory sexual seduction and conspiracy. Cambria Marsden also faces a charge of felony lewdness.

They remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday in Henderson Justice Court.

