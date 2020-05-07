Henderson man faces multiple charges in ‘protracted’ domestic violence case

A Henderson man is charged with breaking into a woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and taking her valuables in what the victim described as a protracted case of harassment and domestic violence.

Jeferson Pichardo Duran (Henderson Police Department)

A Henderson man is charged with breaking into a woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and taking her valuables in what the victim described as a protracted case of harassment and domestic violence.

A police report filed in Henderson Justice Court indicates Jeferson Pichardo Duran, 27, now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including home invasion, stalking, burglary, sex assault and grand larceny of property.

The victim in the case is known to Duran and was previously in a relationship with him, Henderson police said in an arrest report for Duran.

She told officers on April 23 she’d been subjected to “repetitive, harassing and violent” behavior by Duran even though their relationship had been over for several months. She said on April 10 she’d found Duran in her apartment when she arrived home. She alleged he sexually assaulted her and took her valuables. She took photos of injuries she suffered in the attack, police said.

On April 21 she returned to the apartment with a friend after work and found Duran in her apartment again. After he fled, she said she discovered many of her possessions including a television, expensive purses, her birth certificate and identification were missing. On April 23 she returned to her apartment again and found Duran’s vehicle in the parking lot. Police were called, they entered the apartment and found Duran in the apartment “wearing only a towel around his waist.”

Duran was arrested. Police got consent to search his vehicle and found the victim’s belongings. A criminal complaint was filed in Henderson Justice Court, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.