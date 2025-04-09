Henderson man gets 10 years for child sex crimes

Nathan Thomas Foreman, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro to a decade behind bars followed by 10 years of supervised release.

A Henderson man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Tuesday for child sex crimes, federal prosecutors said.

Nathan Thomas Foreman, 43, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro to a decade behind bars followed by 10 years of supervised release for engaging in sexually explicit conversation with someone he believed was a child, and for possessing child sexual abuse material on his phone, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Nevada.

“When children are victimized, the FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will exert every effort to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable,” said Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge for the FBI’s Las Vegas division, in a statement in the news release.

Foreman had a sexually explicit conversation with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl in an attempt to meet her for sex, the U.S. attorney’s office said. He asked her about her sexual preferences, asked for photos, described what he wanted to do and sent pornography depicting it in words, prosecutors said. It ended with him setting a time to meet to have sexual contact, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Foreman was arrested at the predetermined meetup location, the U.S. attorney’s office said. His cellphone had 10 images and 12 videos of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Foreman pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement and one count of possession of child pornography on Oct. 1, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

“The defendant not only attempted to coerce and entice who he believed to be an 11-year-old girl to engage in sexual intercourse with him, but he also possessed child sexual abuse material of infants and toddlers,” Interim U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah said in a statement.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.