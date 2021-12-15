46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Sex Crimes

Henderson man who enticed girls for sex sentenced to prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 6:47 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2021 - 6:54 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A 55-year-old Henderson man convicted of flying two runaway teenagers to Las Vegas, where he had sex with them, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison, according to the Justice Department.

Robert Marcellus Jones Jr., who was sentenced Tuesday, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count each of distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, transportation of minors for prostitution or other illegal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement, officials said in a statement.

Unsolicited, Jones began communicating with the 15-year-old New York City girls on Facebook in September 2018, according to a criminal complaint.

The chat was explicit from the start, and Jones began asking for pornographic images, the complaint said.

He promised the girls, who shared a Facebook account, a “weekly allowance” in exchange for “sexual attention and nude photographs and videos,” according to the statement.

He bought them flights with his credit card on Nov. 2, 2018, noting in their tickets that they were 15, the complaint said. The teenage girls boarded a flight to Las Vegas that November. One of the girls eventually called her parents, who bought her a flight back.

A few days after Jones bought the tickets, a human trafficking hotline received a tip alerting authorities about a man who was “enticing three victims over Facebook,” according to the statement.

Authorities went to Jones’ home on Nov. 8, 2018, and found the second girl there, the complaint said. Investigators recovered the explicit conversations and pictures of the girls in his phone.

After he’s released from prison, Jones faces 15 years of probation, the statement said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
2
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight
3
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
4
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
5
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police link dead man to 2nd cold case killing
By / RJ

Las Vegas police linked a dead man to a second cold case killing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said in a video posted to the department’s YouTube channel on Monday.