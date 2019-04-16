Henderson man with 46K child porn images gets 9 years

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for possessing more than 47,000 images and videos of child pornography, a Department of Justice release said.

In addition to prison, a judge ordered Robert Surdel to pay $40,000 in restitution to his victims and to be supervised for the rest of his life upon release from prison, the release said.

Surdel, 40, had pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving and possession child pornography. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Law enforcement downloaded the pornographic images and videos from his computers between November 2016 and January 2017, the release said. On Feb. 22, Surdel admitted to downloading the pornography via the internet and peer-to-peer programs during a search warrant of his home, the release said.

In total, law enforcement discovered 46,001 images and 1,291 videos of child pornography on his devices, the release said. One victim in an image was between 9 and 18 months old, and the longest video recovered was more than 26 hours, the release said.

The FBI and the Henderson Police Department investigated the case.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.