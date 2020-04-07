Henderson police arrest teacher accused of sexual contact with pupil

Henderson police arrested a Clark County School District employee on Tuesday after an investigation into “a possible inappropriate teacher/student relationship.”

Brandon Komatsu (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police arrested a Clark County School District employee on Tuesday after an investigation into “a possible inappropriate teacher/student relationship,” according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

Brandon Komatsu, 37, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of one count of using or permitting a minor over the age of 14 to produce pornography and five counts of a school employee or volunteer engaging in sexual contact with a pupil, according to the release.

Police said they started investigating Komatsu after they got a tip about the relationship on March 11.

Komatsu is employed with the Clark County School District, according to the release. Transparent Nevada records show that he has been employed as an English teacher with the district since 2017, but the district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is under investigation and no other details were immediately available. Anyone with information can contact the department at 702-267-4750 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.