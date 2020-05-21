Henderson police hold Metro officer on lewdness with a minor charges

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested by Henderson police on Wednesday and faces multiple charges of lewdness with a child under 14, officials said.

Daniel Kelly (Henderson Police Department)

Daniel Kelly, 35, was arrested by Henderson police after they received information on Tuesday regarding the “possible sexual abuse of a child under 14,” the Henderson Police Department said Thursday in a news release.

In an email Thursday, Metro acknowledged Kelly’s arrest and said he had been employed by the department since 2017. His most recent assignment was to the Enterprise area command’s community policing division, the department said. He has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Kelly faces five counts of lewdness with child under 14, Henderson police said.

He remained in the Henderson Detention Center on Thursday without bail, jail records show. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

