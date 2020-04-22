Henderson teacher accused of unlawful contact with minor

A Henderson music teacher was arrested April 9 on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor, school police announced Tuesday.

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Henderson music teacher was arrested this month on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor, school police announced Tuesday.

Jason Markel, 37, turned himself in on April 9, the Clark County School District Police Department said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon. Markel has been working since 2019 as a music teacher at B. Mahlon Brown Academy of International Studies, 307 Cannes St.

He had been employed by the school district since August 2018, according to the statement. It was unclear Tuesday where he worked prior to Brown.

Court records indicate that the charges stem for an alleged crime in North Las Vegas. He faces two gross misdemeanor counts of contact with a minor or mentally ill person.

School police said an arrest warrant for Markel was obtained March 12. He had been “assigned to home” since January, “per the negotiated terms with his bargaining unit,” according to the statement.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.