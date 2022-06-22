95°F
High school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 
Cody Glass (CCSD)
Cody Glass (CCSD)

A Legacy High School teacher was arrested on allegations of having sexual contact with a student, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

Cody Glass, 34, was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces numerous felonies, including counts of engaging in sexual contact between a school employee and a minor, and kidnapping.

The investigation into Glass began in May, and he was assigned to work from home before his arrest, Lt. Bryan Zink said.

Zink said that the school district hired Glass in July 2021.

Glass, who also faces misdemeanor counts of coercion and contributing to delinquency and neglect of a minor, was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

