Hip-hop’s Mally Mall guilty of operating Las Vegas prostitution front

The 44-year-old music producer, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, operated several escort businesses that served as prostitution fronts, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

A hip-hop producer known as Mally Mall pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Las Vegas to owning and operating a prostitution business.

For more than a decade, 44-year-old Jamal Rashid operated several escort businesses that served as fronts for prostitution, according to a news release by the the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of Nevada.

Rashid is credited as a producer on albums by Snoop Dogg, Tyga and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Rashid “induced or enticed” women working for the escort business to engage in prostitution, and used sites like Backpage and Eros to advertise their services, the release said. He used his personal credit card to pay for airfare and travel expenses in some cases.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Rashid will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II in January.

