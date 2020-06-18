Independent contractor hired to fix wifi charged in sexual assault

A woman called police at 4:50 p.m. June 10 to report that a man had sexually assaulted her after she let him in her home to fix her router, according to the arrest report.

Gregory Cameron (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man working as an independent contractor for Cox Communications was charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after police allege he threw a woman over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest report.

A woman called police at 4:50 p.m. June 10 to report that a man, later identified as Gregory Cameron, 31, had sexually assaulted her after she let him in her home to fix her router, the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report said.

Because the man, employed by End 2 End Technologies, an independent contractor with Cox, had frequent contact with customers in their homes, police believe there may be more victims, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Detectives used video footage of the complex and Cox service reports to identify Cameron, who could be seen arriving at the apartment complex at 4:11 p.m. in a van and leaving at 5:25 p.m., according to the police report. Officers also interviewed two women who Cameron was seen speaking with prior to knocking on the victim’s door.

One woman said she was just returning from the hospital with a leg injury and Cameron offered to carry her up the stairs. When she reached the top of the stairs Cameron adjusted the woman’s shorts, which made her uncomfortable, and then asked for her number before knocking on the victim’s door.

Before leaving the victim’s home, Cameron recorded her phone number and said, “I hope you don’t tell anyone about this, I have two kids.”

Cameron later told police he had not had any sexual relations in the last week, denying his contact with the victim, because his wife is in the middle of a high-risk pregnancy. The arrest report also said Cameron told police that “he has a wife with five kids, I don’t need to rape anyone.”

Cameron is on house arrest pending his hearing on June 19.

