Israeli official’s child sex sting bail was “standard,” DA says
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday that bail for Israeli government official Tom Alexandrovich’s child sex sting case was “standard,” meaning it was pre-set by the court and required no release conditions.
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich posted $10,000 in bail with no apparent conditions Aug. 7, a day after his arrest and before appearing in front of a judge, according to court records.
The 38-year-old cybersecurity official then returned home, prompting critics online to accuse the U.S. government of interceding on behalf of the State of Israel.
“The standard bail for this charge was $10,000, so anybody, upon being booked on that charge, can post that bail and get released with no conditions, and that’s what happened in this case,” Wolfson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
