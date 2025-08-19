92°F
Sex Crimes

Israeli official’s child sex sting bail was “standard,” DA says

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizu ...
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2025 - 9:43 am
 

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday that bail for Israeli government official Tom Alexandrovich’s child sex sting case was “standard,” meaning it was pre-set by the court and required no release conditions.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich posted $10,000 in bail with no apparent conditions Aug. 7, a day after his arrest and before appearing in front of a judge, according to court records.

The 38-year-old cybersecurity official then returned home, prompting critics online to accuse the U.S. government of interceding on behalf of the State of Israel.

“The standard bail for this charge was $10,000, so anybody, upon being booked on that charge, can post that bail and get released with no conditions, and that’s what happened in this case,” Wolfson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com.

