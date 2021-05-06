95°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas bartender charged with sexually assaulting woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2021 - 1:08 pm
 
Scott Budd. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Police say a Las Vegas bartender has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was invited to his apartment to learn how to make cocktails.

Scott Budd, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on felony counts of sex assault and battery. He remained in jail as of Thursday morning.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Budd indicates a woman called police Monday to tell them she was assaulted at Budd’s western Las Vegas apartment on April 28. The woman said she knew Budd was a “top bartender” at a local business, police said. The name of the business was redacted by police in the report.

“Budd had sent her a message to come over to his residence that night and he would teach her how to make the signature cocktails,” police said, adding Budd indicated others were at the apartment as well to help teach.

The woman arrived at the apartment and saw only one other person there. Budd got that person a ride home, the woman told police. Budd then showed her how to make a specialty cocktail, police said.

Eventually, the woman got tired and went to sleep on Budd’s couch. She told police she woke up to Budd sexually assaulting her. She then fled, but during the drive home, police said Budd texted the woman apologizing. When questioned by police, Budd denied assaulting the woman, police said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 10.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

