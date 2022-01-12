Las Vegas bus driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

John James, 44, of Las Vegas, faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges after meeting a woman on the bus.

An RTC bus at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Russell Road near McCarran International Airport in 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Regional Transportation Commission bus driver is accused of following a woman off a bus and sexually assaulting her at his apartment last week.

John James, 44, of Las Vegas is charged with kidnapping, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault, according to court records.

On Thursday, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted the previous day. She told police she met James after riding the bus for work on Jan. 4, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

When the bus arrived at the stop at East Sunset Road and Gilespie Street, James allegedly followed the woman while trying to initiate a conversation. James told the woman he heard her give her phone number to a friend while she was on the phone on the bus. James insisted she take his number down, the report said.

James began texting the woman and took her to lunch the next day, the woman told police. After lunch, the woman said she wanted to go home, but James said he had to go to his apartment first, the report said.

Once inside the apartment, James grabbed the woman’s wrist, walked her to the bedroom and locked the door, the report said. Despite her telling James “no” multiple times, James told her to undress and then sexually assaulted her, police said.

James denied the sexual assault allegation and told police that he and the woman spent a short time at his apartment, according to the report.

James remains in custody on $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.