Las Vegas chiropractor charged with sexually assaulting girl

A Las Vegas chiropractor is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a residence last week, records show.

Peter Balle (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police arrested Peter-Mario Balle, 48, on Monday. He faces multiple felony counts of lewdness and sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

According to his arrest report, the girl told police that Balle gave her half a prescription painkiller, then gave her a massage before assaulting her. The incident occurred in late November.

Balle has been licensed in Nevada as a chiropractor since 2000, records show. His license is set to expire at the end of next year.

According to the Nevada Board of Chiropractic Physicians, Balle closed his practice in October 2011, but notified the board he would provide in-home treatment to patients. He has no disciplinary action on his record.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.