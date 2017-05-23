Las Vegas coach arrested in lewdness case involving child

Agustin Ramirez-Rodriguez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A soccer coach has been arrested in connection with a lewdness investigation involving a child.

An investigation led to the arrest of Agustin Ramirez-Rodriguez, 54. Ramirez was taken to Las Vegas City Detention Center and booked on two counts of lewdness with a minor under 16.

Police were contacted May 16 in reference to inappropriate touching between an independent soccer coach and a 15-year-old girl on one of his teams. The incident occurred at a park in the 1900 block of East Tonopah Avenue, according to a statement by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are seeking any other victims. Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.