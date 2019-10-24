Las Vegas couple charged with sexually assaulting girl

A Las Vegas couple has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl and filming the abuse, according to a recently released arrest report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley Steele, 27, and her husband, Carl Steele, 33, are accused of forcing the child to perform a sex act on Carl while Ashley filmed it on Oct. 14, the Metropolitan Police Deapartment report said.

The couple is charged with sexual assault with a child younger than 14, promoting sexual performance of a minor younger than 14, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and conspiracy sexual assault with a child younger than 14.

They are both being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $250,000 bail. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 5.

