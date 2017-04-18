Las Vegas fire captain jailed on child sex solicitation charges

Richard Odell Loughry, 46, was jailed on counts of lewdness with a child under 14, statutory sex seduction and soliciting or engaging in child prostitution, booking and jail records show. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas fire captain was arrested Monday on charges related to the solicitation of a child for sex.

Richard Odell Loughry, 46, was jailed on counts of lewdness with a child under 14, statutory sex seduction and soliciting or engaging in child prostitution, booking and jail records show. No bail was set.

Loughry has been employed by the Las Vegas Fire Department since May 5, 1997, said David Riggleman, director of communications for the city of Las Vegas.

“Obviously those are serious charges and would be of great concern to the city, no question,” Riggleman said.

Details regarding the allegations that led to Loughry’s arrest were not immediately available.

