Las Vegas high roller accused of sex assault, kidnapping

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas high roller was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after police said he lured a woman to his car last month on the Strip.

Capri Harris, 37, is accused of luring a tourist to the New York-New York parking garage on July 21 and forcing her to perform a sex act on him, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman told police she met Harris in the lobby of the casino and asked him where her Uber would pick her up. Harris led her to the parking garage and told her she had already missed her Uber and that he would drive her.

The woman asked to be dropped off the the 7-Eleven at Twain Avenue and Paradise Road, so Harris wouldn’t know where her hotel was. She told police he seemed to be driving in circles and at one point got on a freeway.

Harris forced her to perform a sex act while they were in the car, the report said, but she was able to escape to the 7-Eleven afterward.

Investigators returned to New York-New York, and surveillance crews at the casino “immediately identified Harris as a second-tier high roller at their property,” and said he had been staying at Aria since July 18.

MGM Resorts International, which owns both casinos, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris had a Minnesota driver’s license, according to the rental car company he used while visiting that weekend. Detectives noted in the report that he had a prior “sex crime charge” from 2008 in his home state.

Harris is also charged with three counts of lewdness and one count of indecent exposure. He is being held in Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He has a court date set for Sept. 24.

