Las Vegas high school custodian faces sex misconduct charges

A 21-year-old custodian stands accused of sexual misconduct with a student after an investigation began last week at a Las Vegas high school.

CCSD police on the arrest of Deamonte Warren - VIDEO (CCSD Police Department)

Chaparral High School (Google Street View)

A 21-year-old high school custodian faces charges of sexual misconduct with a student, Clark County school police announced.

Police arrested Deamonte Warren on Friday on three counts of a school employee having sex with a student and an additional count of providing alcohol to a minor, a Monday afternoon release said. Clark County Detention Center records identify him as Deamontae O. Warren.

His arrest stems from an investigation that began Thursday at Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive, after a report of “inappropriate contact with a student,” the release said.

He had been working as a custodian since December 2015, and he is currently on indefinite suspension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

