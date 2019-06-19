Las Vegas high school office employee facing lewdness charge

A high school employee turned herself into law enforcement in May after she allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student, school police said Tuesday.

Clark High School (Google)

A high school office specialist turned herself into law enforcement in May after an arrest warrant alleging inappropriate contact with a student was issued for the woman, Clark County School District police announced Tuesday.

The arrest warrant for Sonia Garcia, 51, was obtained May 10, court records show. The Clark High School office specialist was charged with one count of open and gross lewdness in relation to inappropriate contact with a student, school district police said in a release Tuesday.

Garcia turned herself in at the Clark County Detention Center on May 15, school police spokesman Bryan Zink said Tuesday. School police did not announce Garcia’s arrest until Tuesday because they were not immediately notified when she turned herself in, he said.

Garcia has been released on her own recognizance, court records show.

The investigation into Garcia began in December 2018. She was placed on indefinite suspension that month, “per negotiated terms with her bargaining unit,” the release said.

Garcia resigned on May 14, school police said. She had been working as an office specialist since December 2014.

Further information about her arrest or the investigation was not immediately available. She is scheduled to appear in court for negotiations on Thursday, court records show.

