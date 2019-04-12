Las Vegas high school teacher arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County School District police arrested a Sierra Vista High School teacher on Thursday on charges of sexual misconduct, open and gross lewdness and showing obscene material to a minor.

Jonathan Cronin, 29, was arrested following allegations of inappropriate touching at school and showing inappropriate images to students, according to police. Cronin was hired in 2016 but has been assigned to home since April.

He faces four counts apiece of sexual misconduct and open and gross lewdness and one count of exhibiting obscene material to a minor.

