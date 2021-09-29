Las Vegas hospital employee charged with luring teenage boy

A Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center employee was arrested last week after police said he tried to lure a teenage boy into his car.

Oscar Borbon (Metropolitan Police Department)

Oscar Borbon, a clinical educator for the hospital, was arrested Thursday and charged with luring a child to engage in a sex act, according to court records and an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy told police that while he was walking past the hospital on Sept. 21, Borbon drove up and asked if he wanted to get in the car to have sex, according to the arrest report.

Borbon denied knowing how old the boy was, and said that when he asked, the boy said “old enough,” police wrote in the report.

Borbon was seen on video at the hospital driving up and talking to the boy. A security guard and a human resources manager confirmed to police that Borbon was an employee who worked at the corporate office on Cimmaron Road, according to the report.

Hospital officials could not be reached for comment.

Borbon was arrested Thursday and released the next day on bail. He had not been charged as of Wednesday.

