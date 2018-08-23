Las Vegas hotel security guard arrested on sexual assault charges

A Four Queens security guard was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at the hotel last Friday, Las Vegas police said.

Jose Garcia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Four Queens security guard was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at the hotel last Friday, Las Vegas police said.

Jose Garcia, 39, is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of open and gross lewdness, and one count of attempted sexual assault in connection with the case.

The assault happened after the guard threatened to report the woman to the police for suspected prostitution, police said.

After the assault, the woman was allowed to leave the downtown Las Vegas hotel, which is located at 202 Fremont St., within the Fremont Street Experience footprint. The woman then went to University Medical Center, where she reported the attack.

Detectives said a Four Queens employee also contacted police.

Garcia is slated to appear in court Sept. 6.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby.