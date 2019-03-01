Las Vegas illusionist gets 20-year prison term in child porn case

Jan Rouven, left, performs with cast member Sarah Vose during "The New Illusions" at the Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip on March 11, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Strip illusionist Jan Rouven fainted Thursday after a federal judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for possessing, receiving and distributing thousands of videos and images of child pornography.

“In this courtroom, at least, the show is over,” U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said.

The judge also imposed a $500,000 fine.

Though he pleaded guilty in late 2016, Rouven’s case lingered as he attempted to withdraw his plea, claiming his previous lawyers did not fully explain the possible length of the sentence.

Prosecutors wanted Rouven to serve at least 30 years behind bars, saying he shared his password and collection with others, including an undercover agent, which led to his arrest. Rouven was indicted under his full name, Jan Rouven Fuechtener.

“Like most other child pornography defendants, Fuechtener has no criminal history,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani wrote in court documents. “But unlike other defendants who collect and view child pornography as a private deviance, Fuechtener is the exception because he gathered groups of like-minded pedophiles for child pornography viewing events.”

At the start of his 2016 bench trial, which was resolved by the guilty plea, prosecutors said investigators found more than 9,000 videos containing child pornography on nine devices scattered around Rouven’s property.

Rouven disputed the figures, saying that some of the images could have been duplicates.

The illusionist has been in federal custody since March 2016, when he was arrested by FBI agents. The Tropicana Las Vegas canceled Rouven’s show and severed ties with him a day after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported his arrest.

U.S. immigration officials revoked Rouven’s work visa that year, citing the criminal case and the fact that Rouven no longer had a job as an entertainer.

In court papers, prosecutors described Rouven’s manager-husband, Frank Dietmar Alfter, as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the case.

Both Rouven and Alfter are German citizens, and Alfter since has left the United States. Rouven is expected to be deported after he serves his prison term.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation of Rouven began in August 2015 when an undercover FBI agent from Buffalo, New York, infiltrated a computer file-sharing network dealing in child pornography.

Investigators later found images and videos — which ranged from five minutes to more than an hour and featured juveniles, adults and animals — on devices in Rouven’s backyard casita, on his pool deck, in his kitchen and in his bedrooms, prosecutors have said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

