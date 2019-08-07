Las Vegas man, 21, charged with sexual assault, kidnapping

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas man was arrested last month after police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment and assaulted her.

Christian Darrett, 21, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse, according to court records.

Darrett knocked on the woman’s door July 28 after living on the streets for over a week, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He asked for a place to stay, but she wouldn’t let him in.

He forced his way inside, picking the woman up in what he described to police as a “bear hug” and carrying her to the master bedroom, where he put her on the bed and held her down. He pulled a 12-inch knife out of his waistband while kissing her, but put it on the ground, the report said.

Police said he flipped the woman onto her stomach and held his arm around her neck, while also holding her legs down to prevent her from kicking the wall to alert the Airbnb residents in another room. When the woman’s young child walked into the room, the woman told her to leave the bedroom before she passed out from the strangulation.

The woman was afraid Darrett would try to kill her or the child, so she asked him to help feed the child and she ran to the bedroom to grab the knife off the ground, the report said. Darrett caught her and tried to take the knife from her, cutting his palm. He held the knife to his stomach and threatened to commit suicide in front of the woman and child before dropping the knife on the ground and drawing a cross on the woman’s head with the blood from his palm, the report said.

He forcibly performed a sex act on the woman and attempted to initiate intercourse, but she continued to refuse until police arrived, the report said.

Darrett told police that he and the woman got into a fight in the bathroom, and that the woman went unconscious after he put her in a “bear hug.” He said he used CPR to revive her.

Darrett remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 14.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.