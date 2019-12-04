Las Vegas man, 22, charged with raping boy under 14

A 22-year-old man was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with sexual assault of a child under 14 after allegedly raping a boy he met online, according to an arrest report.

(Getty Images)

John Eugarrio of Las Vegas met the boy online in November, according to Eugarrio’s arrest report. On Nov. 16, the 22-year-old arranged for an Uber to take the boy from a birthday party to Eugarrio’s home, where he raped him, the report said. Eugarrio later told police he was “interested in a one-night stand.”

The boy met Eugarrio on the website “Omigo,” which was “described as maintaining the anonymity of the users and enabling users with similar interests to meet,” the report said. The two also communicated on Snapchat.

Eugarrio told the boy he was 19 years old, and the boy said he was 15, the report said. Eugarrio was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 14 and first-degree kidnapping of a minor.

After the alleged assault, the boy returned to the birthday party, where he told his family he was raped, the report said. His family then called police.

During an interview with police on Nov. 16, Eugarrio confessed to the assault. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center that day.

Eugarrio remained in jail Tuesday with $75,000 bail, jail records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

